Nigerian Poultry farmers under the umbrella of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) have urged the FG to continue the School Feeding Scheme due to the certainty of job creation and employment it creates for the poultry and agricultural sector in some states.

The Association stated that so many have become jobless since the discontinuation of the programme in an interview on Tuesday by a senior member) Alh. Shitti Asimi in Lagos.

Benefits

Alh. Shitti Asimi said the continuation of the school feeding programme remained multi-beneficial to all across the country, adding so many have become jobless since the discontinuation of the programme, he said:

“When the school feeding programme commenced, as one of the aggregators, I had more than 35 to 40 persons under my employment.

“We had about 1500 cooks under the programme in Lagos state, in terms of employment generation

“This programme is very key, even the school children are looking forward to the continuation of the feeding programme.

“However, in the present administration, we have not heard anything about the continuation of the school feeding programme.

“The present government should let us know if it is still interested in the continuation of the programme,” .

Value Chain access

Asimi added that continuation of the scheme would also be beneficial to other types of farmers across other value chains, citing:

“ We want the continuation of the school feeding programme.

“It is very important it continues, the new government should not underestimate the relevance of the programme.

“The programme is multi-beneficial to the entire community, from the farmers to school children, parents and all employed under the programme.

“The programme has been suspended for the past 8 months in Lagos state. The new administration should budget for the continuation,”

Humanitarian affairs

Recall newly sworn-in Nigerian Governors under the National Economic Council (NEC) decided not to use the social register from the previous administration, led by Muhammadu Buhari, for the implementation of its conditional cash transfer program due to credibility issues.

Instead, the council suggested a cash transfer program for states using their social registers and a six-month cash reward system for public servants.

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo confirmed this to reporters after the meeting. Beyond the problem of the social register, the Governor also noted the council’s decision to provide Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with single-digit interest loans.