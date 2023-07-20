The National Economic Council (NEC) has decided not to use the social register from the previous administration, led by Muhammadu Buhari, for the implementation of its conditional cash transfer program due to credibility issues.

Instead, the council suggested a cash transfer program for states using their social registers and a six-month cash reward system for public servants.

This resolution emerged from a lengthy meeting at the state house on Thursday between the Vice-President, thirty-six state Governors, a representative of the Governor of the Central bank and other co-opted government officials.

Top on the agenda of the council’s meeting today was to fashion out a way to provide palliative for the poor to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

