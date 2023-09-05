President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed eight mandate secretaries for the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

This disclosure was made known by Mr Anthony Ogunleye, the Director of Press, Office of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, the News Agency of Nigeria reported.

According to the statement, the appointed mandate secretaries for the FCTA are Mr Bitrus Garki, Secretary, of the Area Council Services Secretariat, Mr Lawan Geidam, Secretary, of the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat and Mr Danlami Ihayyo, Secretary, of Education Secretariat.

Others are Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, Secretary, of the Health and Human Services Secretariat, Mr Salman Dako, Secretary, Legal Services Secretariat, Mr Chinedum Elechi, Secretary of Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public Private Partnership.

Also appointed are Mr Uboku Nyah, Secretary, of the Transportation Secretariat and Alhaji Muntari Abdulkadir, Secretary, of the Social Development Secretariat.

Swearing ceremony of the newly appointed mandate secretaries

The Director of Press for Nyesom Wike disclosed that the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed mandate secretaries would be held on September 12, at the International Conference Center, Abuja.