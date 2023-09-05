The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaibu, has decided to withdraw the lawsuit he filed at the Federal High Court aimed at halting alleged efforts by Governor Godwin Obaseki to unseat him from his position.

The unexpected decision was made public through a circular dated September 5, 2023.

Shuaibu’s lawsuit, identified as Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1027/2023, had named several high-profile individuals as defendants, including the Inspector General of Police, the State Security Service, the Governor of Edo State, and the Chief Judge of Edo State.

This legal action had created a political storm in the state and had been closely monitored by both the public and political observers.

The deputy governor explained that his decision to withdraw the lawsuit was the outcome of a series of extensive meetings involving himself, Governor Obaseki, and prominent stakeholders, including party leaders, traditional rulers, and the Archbishop of the Benin Archdiocese of the Catholic Church.

These meetings were convened in the interest of peace, stability, and progress for the Edo State.

Phillip Shuaibu’s statement

“With due respect to these eminent personalities and leaders whose persuasions and persons I cannot ignore, I, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu has authorized and instructed my Solicitors to withdraw the Suit forthwith,”

“I wish to sincerely thank and appreciate these well-meaning Nigerians, Party Leaders, Traditional Rulers, and my Archbishop, His Grace Most Rev. Dr. Augustine Akubeze for their kind words, advice and encouragement thus far in ensuring peace and unity in our dear State, Edo.

“I also wish to place on record my special thanks to Mr. Governor, my boss and senior brother for this path of peace.”

Backstory

The Deputy Governor of Edo state Comr. Phillip Shuaibu recently filed a suit at the Federal High Court to stop an alleged plan to remove him from office as the Deputy Governor of the state. However, Gov. Obaseki while reacting to the report said he is not aware of any such plot to remove his Deputy.

The relationship between the duo has soured in recent times. Political analysts opine that the turn of events is not unconnected to the 2024 Governorship election and who succeeds Governor Obaseki.