The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned that drugs sold in open markets and fruits ripened with calcium carbide are poisonous and dangerous to human health.

Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, the NAFDAC Director-General represented by Dr Leonard Omokpariola gave this warning at the North-Central media sensitization at Lafia.

Warning against drug hawking

She emphasized that selling these drugs on the street, in motor parks or open markets like any other items constitutes a serious threat and should be tackled to curtail insecurity in the country. She said,

“The menace of drug hawking poses a serious challenge to the healthcare delivery system in the country and this underscored NAFDAC’s resolute determination to eradicate the illicit trade.

“Many drug hawkers are knowingly or unknowingly merchants of death who expose essential and life-saving medicines to the vagaries of inclement weather, which degrade the active ingredients of medicine and turn them to poisons thus endangering human lives.

“Most of the drugs sold by the illiterate and semi-literate drug hawkers are counterfeit, substandard or expired; and therefore, do not meet the quality, safety and efficacy requirement of regulated medicines.

“Prescription drugs are also sold by the itinerant drug hawkers who consult, recommend and prescribe medicines to their gullible patients,” she said.

Warning against ripening fruits with chemicals

Adeyeye also emphasized the importance of adopting natural methods for ripening mature fruits, such as employing paper bags, flour, rice, or the use of decomposing apple and banana peels.

She further issued a stern warning that NAFDAC would take legal action against any individuals found engaging in drug hawking or using calcium carbide for fruit ripening.

Mr Omoyeni Babatunji, the NAFDAC Nasarawa State Coordinator, expressed that NAFDAC firmly believes that the timely dissemination of accurate information plays a pivotal role in addressing public unawareness regarding issues related to sub-standard goods and the harmful use of chemicals.

Hence, this collaborative effort aims to bridge that knowledge gap.

The partnership between NAFDAC and the media was commended, with an assurance that media practitioners would disseminate this vital information to their intended audience.