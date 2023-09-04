The Department of State Services (DSS) said it has uncovered plots by some politicians to stage violent protests against the Federal Government.

The security operative disclosed this in a statement released on Monday.

According to the statement, the planned protests are hinged on economic matters and aimed at throwing the country into a state of anarchy.

Although the security outfit said it had identified the leaders of the planned protests, no names were mentioned in the statement. It, however, advised Vice Chancellors of all Nigerian Universities to discourage their students from participating in the protest.

The statement

The DSS in the statement posted on its X page and signed by its Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, said:

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby informs the public that it has uncovered plans by some elements in parts of the country to stage violent protests in order to discredit the Federal Government and security agencies over sundry socio-economic matters. Intelligence reports have indicated that the plotters include certain politicians who are desperately mobilizing unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic-based associations, youth, and disgruntled groups for the planned action. Meanwhile, the Service has identified the ring leaders of the plot as well as sustained monitoring around them in order to deter them from plunging the country into anarchy.

“ In view of this development, University Vice-Chancellors and Heads of Tertiary Institutions are advised to discourage their students from engaging in acts capable of derailing public peace. Also, parents and guardians are enjoined to admonish their children and wards respectively to shun the lure of participating in inimical behavio u rs or conduct against law and order. ”

“ While the DSS is aware of the Government’s efforts and determination to resolve some of the challenges confronting the nation, it warns those desirous of subverting national security to retrace their steps. This is more so that it will not hesitate to legally come against persons and groups behind the devious plans. ”

Meanwhile, some social media users are querying the security operative for not mentioning the names of the alleged plotters after it said it had identified them.

They also wondered why the DSS had not arrested them since it had evidence against them.