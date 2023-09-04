Oando Plc a leading indigenous energy solutions provider has entered an agreement with ENI for the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited (NAOC Ltd).

The completion of the acquisition is subject to Ministerial Consent and other required regulatory approvals.

The firm announced this in a statement today on its website.

The statement reads, “Eni announces the signing of an agreement with Oando PLC – Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy solutions provider listed on both the Nigerian and Johannesburg Stock Exchange – for the sale of Nigerian Agip Oil Company Ltd (NAOC Ltd), the wholly Eni-owned subsidiary focusing on onshore oil & gas exploration and production in Nigeria, as well as power generation.

“NAOC Ltd is present with interests in Nigeria across 4 onshore blocks (OML 60, 61, 62, 63), which it operates on behalf of NAOC JV (operator NAOC Ltd 20%, Oando 20%, NNPC E&P Limited 60%), in the Okpai 1 and 2 power plants (with a total nameplate capacity of 960MW), and in two onshore exploration leases (OPL 282 and OPL 135, respectively 90% and 48%) for which it also holds operatorship.”

The company is however not selling its 5% stake in the SPDC JV operated by Shell.

Eni to still maintain a presence in Nigeria

However, the company noted that it will still maintain its presence in Nigeria through the Nigeria Agip Exploration (NAE) and Agip Energy. It also said the transaction is in line with the company’s 2023-2026 plan

It said, “Eni continues to operate in the country focusing on operated offshore activities. Participation in operated-by-others assets, both onshore and offshore, and Nigeria LNG will remain in Eni portfolio too.”

“The transaction is consistent with the Eni 2023-2026 Plan.

“The Upstream will supplement the core organically led growth with inorganic high-grading activity, adding resources with incremental value while divesting resources that can offer greater value and opportunities to new owners.”

“The closing of this transaction is subject to, inter alia, the authorization of all relevant local and regulatory authorities.”

However, finalising the sale is subject to approval of all relevant local and regulatory authorities, it said.

Details of the deal

In a press release signed by Company Secretary, Ayotola Jagun, the acquisition would see Oando’s interests in OMLs 60, 61, 62, and 63 increase from 20% to 40%. Here’s an excerpt from the press statement…

The transaction increases Oando’s current participating interests in OMLs 60, 61, 62, and 63 from 20% to 40%.

It increases Oando’s ownership stake in all NEPL/NAOC/OOL Joint Venture assets and infrastructure which include forty discovered oil and gas fields, of which twenty-four are currently producing, approximately forty identified prospects and leads, twelve production stations, approximately 1,490 km of pipelines, three gas processing plants, the Brass River Oil Terminal, the Kwale-Okpai phases 1 & 2 power plants (with a total nameplate capacity of 960MW), and associated infrastructure.

Based on 2021 reserves estimates, Oando’s total reserves stand at 503.3MMboe and the transaction will deliver a 98% increase.

The transaction also grows Oando’s exploration asset portfolio through the acquisition of a 90% interest in OPL 282 and 48% interest in OPL 135.

NAOC Ltd participating interest in SPDC JV (Shell Production Development Company Joint Venture – operator Shell 30%, TotalEnergies 10%, NAOC 5%, 2 NNPC 55%) is not included in the perimeter of the transaction and will be retained in Eni’s portfolio.

More Opportunities for Oando

Commenting on the acquisition, the Group CEO of Oando Plc, Wale Tinubu CON said the deal would help unlock more opportunities for the energy company.

Wale Tinubu also indicated that the acquisition highlights the important role indigenous companies will play in the future of the Nigerian upstream sector. He said:

“The synergies created by this acquisition will unlock unparalleled opportunities for us to re-align expectations, enhance efficiency, optimize resource allocation, and significantly increase production.

Furthermore, it is in alignment with our strategy of acquiring, enhancing, appraising, and efficiently developing reserves. Today’s announcement is not just an important milestone for the future of Oando; it brings to bear the important role indigenous actors will play in the future of the Nigerian upstream sector.

Having achieved this significant milestone, we look forward to closing the transaction and harnessing the full potential of the enhanced platform to accrue value for our local communities, stakeholders and shareholders.”

What You Should Know

Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) is Eni’s subsidiary operating in the land and swamp areas of the Niger Delta. It operates under a joint venture agreement, popularly referred to as the NAOC JV.

The NAOC JV includes the Nigerian Government, represented by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), with 60% interest. The other JV partners are NAOC (20%), and Oando (20%).

More insights

In the year 2022, these four OMLs collectively contributed 24,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to Eni’s net production. The extracted resources are directed towards the Obiafu-Obrikom facility and the Brass terminal.

Eni further exports a significant portion of the gas produced from these licenses to the Nigeria LNG (NLNG) plant, where the company maintains a 10.4% interest.

Additionally, a portion of the gas supply is directed to the Okpai plant, and another open cycle facility located in Rivers State.