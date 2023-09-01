A report from The Technology Councils of North America (TECNA) and Canada’s Tech Network (CTN) highlights Nigeria as the second country with the most tech talent professionals migrating to Canada.

The report seen by Nairametrics asserts that the global net in-migration of tech talent to Canada remains strong, primarily from India, Nigeria, and Brazil causing a boom in the tech industry.

This has been reflected in the number of workers in Canada between April 2022 and March 2023 which the tech industry has attracted.

The report highlights that more than 32,000 global tech industry workers came to Canada for work. Another reason is increased investments from U.S.-based tech companies into Canada.

Understanding the report from TECNA and CTN

Based on this report, Canada has successfully attracted a significant influx of tech workers, largely due to its immigration-friendly policies and favourable labour costs.

To understand the impact of globalization on the movement of tech professionals in North America, TECNA and CTN point out that the surge in remote work, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has led to tech talents frequently opting for non-traditional tech hubs. This shift is partially attributed to the pandemic.

Investments in this sector have somewhat increased due to proximity and attractive compensation differences.

In 2022, Canada hosted a staggering 400,000 software developers, and the growth of the tech workforce extended beyond major Canadian cities.

Smaller provinces like Saskatchewan Newfoundland and Labrador witnessed an impressive annual growth rate of 16.3% in their tech workforce.

Interestingly, even smaller rural Canadian cities, such as Windsor, Ontario, have seen a significant 28% surge in their tech workforce over the past year.

This trend aligns with the broader shift towards rural locations, propelled in part by the rise of remote work across North America.

The joint report by TECNA and CTN highlights the most in-demand tech skills in Canada, including Customer Experience, Microsoft Azure, Analytical Skills, Amazon Web Services, React.js, Jira, Data Science, GitHub, Customer Satisfaction, and Customer Relationship Management.