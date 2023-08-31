President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and President Paul Biya of Cameroon have reshuffled their respective heads of military agencies in response to the coup in Gabon.

It is no longer news that Gabon’s recently re-elected President Ali Bongo was toppled in a coup in the early hours of Wednesday which has stirred widespread reactions across the globe.

Paul Kagame Reacts

President Paul Kagame of Rwanda has reacted to the coup in Gabon by making swift changes in the military leadership of the East African country.

In a press release via X app (Twitter), the Rwanda Defense Force disclosed that Paul Kagame had approved the retirement of 83 senior officers and other military personnel.

Paul Kagame has been the President of Rwanda since 2000 which makes him among the longest serving Presidents in Africa.

In 2015, Kagame amended Rwanda’s constitution which could see him rule up until 2034.

Paul Biya Reacts

Cameroon President, Paul Biya, made major changes to the country’s Ministry of Defence in response to the coup in Gabon.

In a press release via his official Twitter handle, the 90-year-old President made a decree appointing officials to the Ministry of Defence.

Reactions on X app (Twitter)

Nigerians and Africans at large have reacted to the development in Rwanda and Cameroon with many calling for the end to “dictatorship presidency” in Africa.

Miss Pearls says Paul Biya changing his military heads is in fear of being toppled in a coup.

“Hours after the Gabonese coup yesterday, President Paul Biya who is 90 years old and has ruled Cameroon for 40 years, ordered changes to his military formation The fear of coup….”

Ali Naka wants Paul Biya to step down from his over 40 years of rule.

“Meet Paul Biya who has been ruling Cameroon for 41 years, he went to France to celebrate his 40 years in power. As the Command of Team Democratic Coup Plotters in Africa, we have unanimously unanimously agreed that he must go!”

Abby believes a coup in Rwanda would be bad for the country and Africa because Paul Kagame is loved by many.

“A coup in Rwanda will be bad for both Rwanda and Africa because he is loved by & has worked hard for his people. If there’s a coup in Rwanda today, it’d most likely be sponsored by the West. That said, Kegame shouldn’t try running in 2024 if he doesn’t want to end up under house arrest.”

Yusuf says respect for the rule of law is the only way to preserve democracy in Africa.

“Rejigging the top military hierarchy is not a cure for the coup. Respect for the rule of law is the only way to foster democracy that will lead to no coup. So what Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Paul Biya of Cameroon are doing will not deter a coup. Let the people see the dividend of their democracy. Democracies in Africa have been suffering from the condition of civilian coups for a very long time.”

