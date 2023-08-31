Billionaire owner X, formerly Twitter, Elon Musk, has announced plans to introduce voice and video calls to the platform.

These features, when introduced, would place X in direct competition with WhatsApp, Telegram, and other social media apps offering the same services.

This is also going to heighten the rivalry between Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, who recently launched a Twitter-like app, Threads.

Making its features unique, Musk said users would not need phone numbers to make calls on X. According to Musk, the features would work on different operating systems, including iOS, Android, Mac, and PC.

This means that users would also be able to make calls not only on their phones but also on computers.

The announcement

Announcing the new features via a Thursday morning post on the X platform, Musk said:

“Video & audio calls coming to X: Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC, No phone number needed.

“X is the effective global address book That set of factors is unique.”

Sweeping changes

Since Musk took over Twitter in October last year, he has made a lot of changes to the platform including making the blue check mark a subscription-only feature, introducing community notes, monetization of content, and the recent change of the company’s name to X, among several other changes.

X has recently initiated compensation for content creators who have amassed a significant following, with some users earning as high as $24,000. This has seen increased activities on the platform as users continue to post engaging content to get a share of the ad revenue sharing largesse.

Content creators and social media influencers in Nigeria started receiving their first payout from X early this as the company expanded globally the program which it started in the U.S. last month.

Many of the content creators who have received the payout also took to the microblogging site to show their appreciation to the platform owner, Elon Musk.

According to them, Musk has given them a reason to remain on the platform and to continue creating engaging content.

The payout means that many who had decided not to pay for the blue badge but continuously post content that gets good impressions will now be motivated to pay for the subscriptions, which cost N3,560 per month.