The Lagos State Government has announced that the first phase of the Blue Rail Line will commence commercial operation on Monday, September 4, 2023.

According to a statement from the state government, this was made known by the Managing Director of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, at the Marina Train Station on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Akinajo also noted that the first train ride would kick off by 9 a.m. with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on board, along with other passengers, from Marina to Mile 2 Train Station.

The LAMATA MD stated that the train will run only 4 trips with the locomotive system for the first 4 weeks, adding that the authority will commence electric-powered train operation with 76 trips after one month.

About 175,000 passengers are expected daily

The statement titled, ‘ Lagos to commence blue rail line operation on Monday’, ‘’The Lagos state government has announced that the first phase of the blue rail line will commence operation next week Monday 4th of September.

‘’The managing director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, Mrs Abimbola Akinajo made this known at the marina train station.

‘’LAMATA MD says the first train ride will kick off by 9.am with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on board, along other passengers, which is from Marina to mile2 train station.

‘’Mrs Akinajo explains that for the first four weeks the rain will run only twelve trips with locomotive system. After one month LAMATA will commence electric powered train operation with 76 trips, also with an estimated passengers between 150,000 or 175,000, from 5.30am to 11pm on a daily basis. And the train will only stop for 90 seconds at each station.

‘’According to her, the transport palliative announced by Governor Sanwo-Olu will also reflect on train transportation.

‘’LAMATA MD appeals to residents of Lagos not to cross the rail tracks because it is energised. And anyone found carrying out illegal activities across the five train stations will be prosecuted.’’

What you should know

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari on January 24, 2023, commissioned the first phase of the Blue Rail Line (from Marina to Mile 2) in Lagos State.

The President alongside Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat commissioned the project at the Marina Train Station in the state.

The President also witnessed the signing of the commencement of Phase 2 of the project from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.

The Blue rail line, part of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit, will run 27.5 km from Marina to Okokomaiko, with 13 stations and an end-to-end journey time of 35 minutes.

The entire Blue Line will operate over a secure and exclusive right-of-way, with no level crossings and no uncontrolled access by pedestrians or vehicles.

The state government had in February 2023, commenced a 2-month test running of the 13-kilometre Lagos Blue Line train service.