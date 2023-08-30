It is no longer news that Gabon’s recently re-elected President was toppled in a coup early this morning.

The Bongos have been a steady face in the post-colonial politics of the country since its independence from France.

The coup in Gabon has stirred reactions from the comity of nations across the globe.

France which colonized the country and still wields enormous influence in the region condemned the coup in a statement from a government spokesman that reads,

“France condemns the ongoing military coup in Gabon and reiterates its desire to see the results of the election respected, once they are known.”

In an address to ambassadors in France, the French Prime Minister said the country is following the situation closely.

Embattled Russia which is seeking to boost its influence in Africa through diplomatic trade and defence pacts released a statement through its Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova saying;

“Moscow has received with concern reports of a sharp deterioration in the internal situation in the friendly African country. We continue to closely monitor the development of the situation and hope for its speedy stabilization,”

China which like Russia is seeking increased influence and relations with African nations called for all sides to act in the basic interest of the country. It said,

“We call on all sides in Gabon to proceed from the basic interests of the country and the people, resolve differences through dialogue [and] restore normal order as soon as possible, guarantee the personal safety of President Bongo and uphold national peace and stability”.

The European Union (EU) through its Defence Chief Joseph Borrell said the situation in Libreville could further destabilise an already volatile region.

In his words,

“If this is confirmed, it is another military coup which increases instability in the whole region,”

“The whole area, starting with Central African Republic, then Mali, then Burkina Faso, now Niger, maybe Gabon, it’s in a very difficult situation and certainly the ministers … have to have a deep thought on what is going on there and how we can improve our policy in respect with these countries,”

He further said EU Defence Chiefs will meet later to discuss the situation in the country and the broader region.

The Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations Patricia Scotland said of the coup “The Commonwealth Charter is clear that member states must uphold the rule of law and the principles of democracy at all times”.