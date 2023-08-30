Chevening and Commonwealth scholarships awarded 127 Nigerian individuals scholarships. These scholarships will enable them to pursue various master’s and Ph.D. programs.

The British High Commission in Abuja released this information in an official statement on Wednesday.

What he said

During a pre-departure reception in Abuja, Richard Montgomery, the British High Commissioner, extended his congratulations to the recipients who successfully secured scholarships after navigating through a rigorous application and interview procedure.

Montgomery said,

“Seeing you all here is a great testimony to hard work, perseverance, and resilience through a highly competitive process.

“I challenge each of you to aim for excellence in your studies, to be great ambassadors for Nigeria in the UK, and to take advantage of every opportunity during your scholarship – through growing your knowledge, enriching cultural exchange, and confident networking – and then bringing those experiences back to Nigeria and doing great things for your country while creating a positive change in this country and the world.”

Michael Oyedoyin, a recipient of the Commonwealth Scholarship, expressed his decision to pursue a master’s degree in Family and Child Psychology at the University of Chester, UK.

He shared that his choice to study in the UK was motivated by his desire to provide enhanced support to his students beyond the confines of the classroom.

Oyedoyin stated;

“I have always loved to teach, and my first degree is in Teacher Education. However, while teaching in schools, I observed that family issues were often the underlying cause of students’ poor academic performance and absence from school.

Therefore, I chose this master’s to equip me to support my students beyond the classroom.”