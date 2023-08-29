Data from the Q2 2023 State of African Energy Report by the African Energy Chamber has listed six upcoming major pre-2030 liquids final investment decisions (FIDs).

The report highlights estimated pre-2030 Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) in Africa, which are anticipated to be the primary drivers of capital expenditure (CAPEX) and greenfield investments throughout this decade.

These projects encompass a range of ventures, predominantly in the oil and gas sectors, with a significant focus on Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).

More insights

Oil developments are concentrated predominantly on the western side of the continent, spanning across Nigeria, Ghana, Angola, and Cote d’Ivoire, and extending down to Namibia.

Notable oil discoveries include Venus, Graff, La Rona, and Jonker. Conversely, upcoming gas projects are situated on the eastern side of Africa, notably encompassing the extensive liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Mozambique and Tanzania, alongside PolyGCL’s project in Ethiopia.

The western region of Africa also hosts several LNG projects offshore, spanning Senegal, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea, and Congo.

As previously mentioned, a majority of these significant pre-2030 FIDs across Africa are under the operation of international oil majors, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell Plc, and TotalEnergies.

The projects identified in Nigeria by the report, are as follows:

Bosi by ExxonMobil

The Bosi project is operated by ExxonMobil. The final investment decision (FID) will be taken in 2028, while the startup for the project is for 2032. This is both a liquids and gas project with 795 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Bonga SW Aparo by Shell Plc

The Bonga Southwest Aparo project is operated by Shell Plc. The final investment decision (FID) is expected in 2026. and the project startup will be in 2030. It is a purely liquid project with a capacity of 630 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Owowo West by ExxonMobil

The Owowo West project is operated by Exxon Mobil. The final investment decision (FID) is expected in 2027, and the project startup will be in 2026. It is a purely liquid project with a capacity of 550 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Etan – ZabaZaba by Eni

The Etan – ZabaZaba project is operated by Eni. The final investment decision (FID) is expected in 2028, and the project startup will be in 2032. It is a purely liquid project with a capacity of 2032. It is both a liquid and gas project with a capacity of 525 million barrels of oil equivalent.



Bonga by Shell Plc

The Bonga project is operated by Shell Plc. The final investment decision (FID) is expected in 2026, and the project startup will be in 2030. It is a purely liquid project with a capacity of 250 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Ogo by Optimum Petroleum

The Ogo project is operated by Optimum Petroleum. Phase one of the final investment decision (FID) is expected in 2027, while the FID for phase two is expected in 2028. It is a liquid and gas project with a capacity of 250 million barrels equivalent.