President Bola Tinubu swore in 45 ministers on Monday, August 21, who were cleared by the Nigerian Senate under the leadership of Godswill Akpabio.

With the swearing-in of its newly appointed ministers with their portfolios attached, Nigeria has reached a turning point in its quest for development.

The new ministers will bring a range of experiences, qualifications, and perspectives to their new roles.

The ministers face an enormous challenge. The problems ahead are complex and call for innovative leadership. They range from healthcare reform to building new infrastructure to educational growth.

This article outlines some key ministries that are crucial to driving economic growth and prosperity for Nigeria for at least the next four years.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy (Wale Edun)

This ministry is arguably the most important for Nigeria, as it manages the finances of the country and determines the country’s economic stability, fiscal policies, and financial management.

Nigerians should expect the minister to implement economic policies that will drive sustainable growth, reduce unemployment, and promote overall economic stability. Furthermore, managing the country’s finances, avoiding wasteful spending, and curbing corruption within the government’s expenditures

In addition, Nigeria currently has a huge debt profile; according to the Debt Management Office (DMO), as of March 31st, Nigeria’s total foreign debt had risen to $108.30 billion. So, Nigerians should expect economic reforms that will see a reduction in the country’s debt over the next four years.

Similarly, there is a duty on the country to enhance revenue creation while also collaborating with significant stakeholders such as other government ministries, foreign organizations, and the private sector.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security (Abubakar Kyar)

There’s an aphorism that says when food is removed from poverty, poverty reduces; this best explains the rise in food prices across the country presently.

Agriculture is an important part of Nigeria’s economy, despite only 44% of arable lands being cultivated. Nigerians should expect an increase in food production in the country. Similarly, food security is one of the agenda items and priorities of the present administration, so Nigerians should expect more in terms of food security.

Also a short-, medium-, and long-term solution to the high cost of food across the country. furthermore, strengthened agricultural value chains by improving the processing, storage, and distribution of agricultural products.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning (Atiku Bagudu)

Nigerians should expect comprehensive and strategic economic plans that outline the country’s development priorities, goals, and strategies for achieving sustainable economic growth and poverty reduction.

Also, effective budgetary coordination will ensure budgetary allocations are tailored to meet the country’s economic growth and stability. Moreso, a partnership between the public and private sectors to drive investment and economic growth

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy (Gboyega Oyetola)

Nigeria is a country with a significant coastline and abundant marine resources; thus, this ministry offers the country more revenue and a means of economic growth and stability.

Nigerians should expect the minister to take a look at the concession and the building of ports to allow for trade. Also, eradicates the bottlenecks that hinder the smooth importation of goods into the country.

Also harnessing Nigeria’s rich marine biodiversity to improve the fisheries and aquaculture industries. Similarly, addressing marine pollution through initiatives to reduce plastic waste and improve waste disposal practices.

Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy (Bosun Tijani)

The world is now a global village with digital solutions to issues around the world. Nigerians should expect an improvement in the digital infrastructure of the country, including broadband networks and internet connectivity.

Also, the development of innovation hubs, accelerators, and incubators that support startups and tech entrepreneurs could increase financial inclusion. In addition, fintech innovations, such as mobile payment systems and digital banking, could increase financial inclusion.

The creation of smart cities, where urban planning, transportation, energy efficiency, and general quality of life are improved through digital technologies.

Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment (Doris Anite)

The ministry is important in building a trade-friendly climate and attracting both domestic and foreign investment. Nigerians should expect industrialization through the expansion of manufacturing industries such as agribusiness, textiles, automotive, and electronics to lessen dependency on imports and provide job opportunities.

Also, bilateral and multilateral trade agreements should open up more markets for investment. similarly, prioritizing small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) through access to finance and market linkages.

Nigeria can attract investments, diversify its economy, and contribute to overall national growth by creating a business-friendly climate, encouraging innovation, and harnessing its enormous resources.

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Heineken Lokpobiri)

Oil is Nigeria’s most critical sector. Nigerians should expect a focus on strengthening the nation’s refining capacity and the downstream industry, which involves the refining, distribution, and sale of petroleum products.

Also, an effective solution to Nigeria’s moribund and non-functional refineries. A look at the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Bill, which seeks to reform the legal and regulatory framework of the petroleum sector, promote transparency, and attract investment.

As these new ministers get settled in, they have a rare chance to make an indelible mark on the history of the country by promoting transformational policies, encouraging inclusive growth, and building an atmosphere that allows all Nigerians to prosper.: The development has the ability to establish a course for the country’s new ministers to enhance the economy.