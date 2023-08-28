The Board of Directors at Cutix Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Ifeanyi Francis Uzodike as a Non-Executive Director of the company.

This was announced in a corporate action filed with the Nigerian Exchange and obtained by Nairametrics.

Here’s an excerpt from the official statement, which was signed by Company Secretary, Chinwendu Nwokporo:

“The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Cutix Plc (the Company) wishes to inform The Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the appointment of Barr. (Mrs.) Ifeoma Nwahiri is the new Board Chairman of the Company. The appointment is further to the retirement of the current Board Chairman, Amb. Odi Nwosu who will be proceeding on retirement having attained the retirement age in line with the Company’s Articles of Association. Her appointment is effective August 25, 2023.”

This follows the retirement of Amb. Okwudili Odi Nwosu, the Chairman of the Company with effect from August 25, 2023. Amb Nwosu was re-appointed to the Board of the Company in 2016 as a Non-Executive Director and was appointed the Chairman in October 2018.

The Board also announced the appointment of Mr. Ifeanyi Francis Uzodike as a Non-Executive Director of the Company effective August 25, 2023.

Profile of Barr. (Mrs.) Ifeoma Nwahiri

Barr. (Mrs.) Nwahiri was re-appointed to the Board of Directors of Cutix Plc in 2016 as a Non-Executive Director.

She is a graduate of Imo State University, Owerri with an LLB in 2003, and went to Nigerian Law School, Abuja in 2003.

She has been the Principal Partner, of Laud Chambers from 2007 to date. Barr (Mrs.) Nwahiri is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association.

She was a Director of Cutix Plc from 2005 to 2011. She was the Managing Director of Soul Mill Limited from 2010 to 2014. She was appointed as a Non-Executive Director, at Adswitch Plc from 2011 to 2013.

Barr. (Mrs.) Nwahiri is a member of the Negotiation and Conflict Management Group (2003) of the Chartered Institute of Arbitration (UK Branch, 2005), and also a member of, the Chartered Institute of Taxation (2016).

Profile of Mr Ifeanyi Francis Uzodike

Mr. Uzodike was the Chief Executive Officer of Cutix Plc from November 1, 2008, to October 31, 2018, when he retired at the end of his second tenure.

He worked in 1979 & 1980 with EN Project (Nig) Ltd, a Consulting Engineering Firm, and her sister company Pacific Engineering Ltd, which was into design and construction of residential and industrial buildings.

For his one-year NYSC, he worked with the Chartered Accounting firm of Nnamdi Oyeka & Co. in Lagos.

He worked with United Jersey Bank in New Jersey, from 1989 to 1991 and was responsible for posting and reconciliation in the Accounts Unit of the Bankcard Department.

He joined Cutix Plc as a Manager in 1991 and rose steadily to General Manager in 2004.

Mr. Uzodike has worked and undergone training attachment in several departments of the Company including Audit, Administration, Human Resources, Marketing, and Manufacturing.

He has attended courses organized by Lagos Business School on making a Board Effective, Supply Chain Management, and Interpersonal Skills.

Ifeanyi is the Founder, Chief Executive Officer, and Principal owner of G-Mart Limited, Nnewi (owners of G-mart Stores), which is a modern retail supermarket.