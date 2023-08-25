The military junta who seized control in Niamey in a coup on July 26 has expelled the French ambassador ordering the diplomat to leave Niger within 48 hours.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued on Friday by Niger’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which stated that the decision was due to his refusal to honour an invitation to a meeting with the minister.

It added that other actions by the French government were also contrary to the interests of Niger, without going into further detail.

What Niger’s Foreign Affairs Ministry is saying

The statement from the ministry reads, ‘’Faced with the refusal of the French ambassador in Niamey to respond to an invitation” from the minister for a meeting Friday and “other actions of the French government contrary to the interests of Niger”, the authorities have decided to withdraw their approval of Sylvain Itte and ask him to depart within 48 hours.’’

The French Foreign Affairs Ministry has yet to officially respond to the latest development as at the time of this report.

There has been a frosty relationship between the coup leaders and the French government, who have called for the restoration of President Mohamed Bazoum to office following his ouster.

Niger has accused French forces of freeing captured “terrorists” and breaching a ban on the country’s air space in an attempt to destabilize the country.

What you should know

ECOWAS had imposed heavy economic sanctions on Niger in response to the coup and has not ruled out using military force against the junta who seized power from President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, 2023.

The West African bloc had approved the deployment of a “standby force to restore constitutional order” in Niger as soon as possible but remains committed to finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

After returning from the coup-torn country, ECOWAS envoy to Niger Republic and former Nigerian Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, had said that his delegation’s meeting with Niger Republic coup leaders last weekend was fruitful.

France has some 1,500 troops stationed in Niger to aid in fighting jihadist groups that have plagued the country and the wider Sahel region for years.