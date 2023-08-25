The United States Secretary for Africa affairs Molly Phee will travel to Nigeria, Ghana and Chad- all countries in West Africa between the 25th and 29th of August 2023.

According to a statement from the State Department, Ms Phee will engage with ECOWAS regional leaders over the political situation in Niger.

The statement reads,

“Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee will travel to Nigeria, Chad, and Ghana from August 25-29, 2023. During this trip, she will engage with regional heads of state to discuss U.S. support for ECOWAS and regional leadership in responding to the crisis in Niger.

Beyond the political situation in Niger, the statement noted that the U.S. diplomat will also review developments in the political situation in countries around the region (Sudan and Chad) with emphasis on the ongoing transition in Chad.

“In Chad, she will review ongoing developments with neighbours, Niger and Sudan, as well as Chad’s political transition.

In all her conversations, she will raise the shared goals of preserving Niger’s hard-earned democracy and achieving the immediate release of President Bazoum, his family, and those members of his government unjustly detained.”

During her tour, Ms Phee will also hold high-level talks with senior government officials from Benin Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Togo.

There she will affirm the United States support for their stand against the coup in Niger and their commitment towards restoration of constitutional order in the country.

Backstory

Ms Phee’s visit does not come as a surprise considering the United States’ interest in the region and their resolve to ensure the volatile Sahel does not have military Juntas.

The ECOWAS group especially Nigeria has been at the forefront of the restoration of constitutional order in Niger and has threatened the use of military force if diplomacy fails.