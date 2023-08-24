In the ever-changing landscape of technology, a disruptive force is shaping the digital narrative of Africa. Aya Holdings, a blockchain technology company, is unwaveringly committed to carving a path of advancement within the Web 3 and Blockchain domain for African talents.

With an unrelenting dedication to amplifying Africa’s global influence in this dynamic sphere, Aya’s mission is to advance Africa’s footprint in the global Web 3 and Blockchain ecosystems by training and connecting talents and building innovative technologies.

Founded by the visionary Eric Annan and Pishikeni Tukura, Aya Holdings emerged as a startup company on October 5th, 2020, to solve the problems that were encountered in the web 3 and blockchain space such as speed & efficiency, collaborations, a larger pool of skilled builders, and community focus – giving the company a competitive edge.

This led to the launch of AyaHoldings and her products to empower and transform the African Web 3 and Blockchain landscape.

Aya provides cutting-edge solutions and comprehensive support for talent development and startup growth through her products, AyaVersity and AyaLabs.

Ayaversity is dedicated to training and honing the skills of African talents, empowering them with the right knowledge and tools to excel in the Web 3 and blockchain ecosystem.

AyaVersity enables the growth of African talents by empowering them with diverse skills such as Product Design, Product Management, Smart contract engineering, frontend, and Backend Development.

Moreso, Ayalabs, the company’s brainchild rooted in a community-centric approach, empowers startups and talents through immersive experiences and invaluable connections.

This nurturing environment inspires young innovators to bring their ideas to fruition, alongside programs such as Velociti8 – an accelerator program that helps early-stage startup founders develop their MVP within an 8-week window.

Aya’s impact is evident in milestones etched across Africa’s technological landscape. The Aya Fellowship, spanning four African countries, has trained over 220 students and ignited the Ethereum Developers Campus Tour.

This journey attracted more than 4,000 applicants from 33 African nations, with 66 fellows completing the core training.

A remarkable addition, Ayathon, unveiled on August 14th, 2023, further solidifies Aya’s reputation as an innovation hub. This pan-African event leverages blockchain technology to tackle contemporary challenges, fostering awareness of pioneering Web3 technology frameworks.

In partnership with industry leaders such as Consensys, Unit Network, Coinbase Giving Together, etc.,

Aya has solidified its presence. Recognitions include accolades such as being named the Top Edutech Company of the Year by the Ghana Fintech & Payment Association and earning acknowledgement among the Best Delaware Blockchain Companies and Startups amongst others.

As Aya‘s narrative continues to unfold, it signifies not only technological prowess but also a testament to the resilient spirit of African talent. Aya shows that there are no boundaries when it comes to building in the blockchain space.

For more information about Aya Holdings and her transformative products, please visit: https://www.ayahq.com/