Chevening Awards is hosting a question-and-answer session with aspiring applicants of its scholarship program opening up soon. The session will run on Thursday, August 24, 2023, on Facebook live between 9 am to 10 am British summertime.

In a post seen by Nairametrics, the scholarship body put out the notice for the session under the purview of its upcoming scholarship application portal which would be accessible from September 12 and will remain open until the closing date, which is November 7, 2023.

The session is for aspiring applicants of the Chevening scholarship process opening up by next month.

More about Chevening scholarships

Funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, in collaboration with partner organizations, Chevening offers fully funded one-year master’s degree courses in the UK.

These scholarships cover flights, accommodation, and course fees, allowing scholars to fully concentrate on achieving their professional aspirations.

The process of selecting Chevening Scholars is thorough and takes a minimum of eight months from the application deadline to the conditional selection of awardees. Successful Chevening candidates can come from diverse countries and backgrounds but must be eligible for the program.

Upon completion of the program, scholarship recipients are encouraged to return home and utilize their newfound knowledge and skills to uplift their local communities.

Chevening Scholarship Requirements

To be eligible for the Chevening Scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be a citizen of one of the 160+ Chevening-eligible countries or territories.

Have completed an undergraduate degree that qualifies you for a postgraduate course at a UK university.

Possess a minimum of two years of work experience, which can be calculated using the provided page.

Not have previously received a UK Government-funded scholarship to study in the UK.

Demonstrate exceptional leadership potential for the future.

It is worth noting that having a master’s degree does not disqualify individuals from applying for a Chevening Award to pursue a second master’s degree in the UK. However, applicants must provide a clear explanation of how it aligns with their career plans to bring about positive change in their home country.