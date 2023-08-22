African Union has announced the suspension of the Niger Republic following the ousting and continuous detention of President Mohammed Bazoum who was overthrown by military coupists on July 26, 2023.

This disclosure was made known via a statement issued on Tuesday.

The statement by the AU reiterated calls for the coup leaders to restore democracy in Niger and return to their barracks.

The AU called on member states of the union and the international community to abstain from portraying actions that could legitimize the junta’s activities in Niger.

The statement also warned against interference from any actor or country outside the African continent.

“We immediately suspend the participation of Niger from all activities of the AU and its organs and institutions until the effective restoration of constitutional order in the country.”

“The council strongly rejected any external interference by any actor or any country outside the continent in the peace and security affairs in Africa.”

“It also rejects engagements by private military companies in the continent in line with the 1977 OAU Convention for the Elimination of Mercenarism in Africa”

Furthermore, the council restated its previous appeals for the release of the duly elected President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, who is currently in custody following the coup.

Backstory

The Republic of Niger has been in a political impasse since the Presidential Guard deposed its President and announced General Tchiani as the nation’s new leader.

The Economic Community of West African States has led the international condemnation of the coup stating it will use every tool at its disposal to reinstate the government of President Bazoum even if its military intervention.

There have been negotiations between the ECOWAS group and the government over a return to constitutional democracy in the country. Last week, at the meeting of ECOWAS army chiefs, a senior official stated the group’s readiness to intervene in Niger saying “A D-Day has been decided”

The military junta in the country has stated its commitment to return to constitutional democracy saying the international community should allow them three years for transition. ECOWAS has rejected the proposal.

It remains to be seen what happens after this. ECOWAS and the larger continental body the AU frowns at the surge in military coups on the continent. Since 2020, the continent has witnessed about seven coup d’etat and fears if the Niger coup is not controlled, it can spread to other countries.

This is a developing story…