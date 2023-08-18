Magic Carpet Labs is an innovative and award-winning storytelling company aimed at creating authentic African stories for a global audience.

Magic Carpet’s stories are born out of imagination, shaped by collective human experiences, and crafted by passionate artists and animators for a universal audience.

Magic Carpet operates in Nigeria, the U.K., and the U.S., but most part of the company is in Lagos Nigeria.

Magic Carpet just recently concluded an animation project for Cartoon Network Africa titled Garbage Boy and Trash Can, now showing on DSTV channel 301 Monday to Friday at 3:45 pm West African time.

Garbage Boy and Trash Can is an animated series produced by Cartoon Network Africa, and it is the network’s first original show created by Africans in Africa.

The series follows the adventures of Garbage Boy, a young boy who sees himself as a superhero with extraordinary abilities, and his alien-tech companion,

Trash Can, as they embark on exciting adventures to protect the environment and fight against pollution and waste.

The show is unique in that it promotes environmental awareness and encourages children to take care of the planet.

The entire team at Magic Carpet is delighted to be part of this breathtaking project, and according to several animators at the studio, working on this project was a dream come true.

Magic Carpet Labs is strategically positioned to inspire generations to come through innovative thinking and exceptional creativity.

The studio is always happy to partake in the creative adventures of shaping a creative culture by entertaining, educating, and adding value to viewers through its creations, whether internal or external projects.

The success of Garbage Boy and Trash Can is a testament to the studio’s commitment to excellence and innovation.

The show offers entertaining and educational content for young viewers, and it is a great example of how creativity can be used to inspire positive change in society.

Garbage Boy and Trash Can is a global collaboration that marks the first innovative model in animation between talents from Africa, Europe, and the US under Cartoon Network’s umbrella.

The success of Garbage Boy and Trash Can has put Magic Carpet Labs on the map as a leading creative studio in Africa.

The studio’s exceptional creativity and innovative thinking have inspired many, and it is poised to continue to inspire generations to come.