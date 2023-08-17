President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday released the portfolio of Senate approved Ministerial list.

The list of 46 ministerial nominees which was forwarded to the President by the Senate after their confirmation contains Former Governors, Technocrats.

As expected, the appointments has caused mixed reactions on social media. While some applauded the President for his pick, others were critical of the appointments.

Nairametrics have tracked the reactions from Nigerians towards the Ministers and their designated portfolio.

Reactions on Social Media

A user, Slimfit questions why Festus Keyamo was appointed Minister of Aviation since he has no Aviation experience/background.

“I really can’t wait for when we start making Ministerial appointments strictly based on merit. Cos what exactly does Festus Keyamo know about Aviation that warrants him being the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development?”

Social Media critic, Daniel Regha criticises the ministerial list as he believes many of the minister designates are not qualified for their positions.

“Tinubu is appointing Festus Keyamo as Aviation Minister; With what qualification or experience pls? Many of the nominees aren’t qualified for their positions but that of Festus, & Wike as FCT Minister are laughable. Nepotism seems to be the new politics in Nigeria, what a shame.”

Akin Akinwale applauds Tinubu’s appointment of Wale Edun as Finance Minister as he believes his vast experience would put the country’s economy in the right direction.

“The combined efforts of Mr. Wale Edun, Mr. Zacch A. Adedeji, and the incoming CBN Governor will pilot the country’s economic recovery in the right direction. With their vast financial expertise and track records as former Commissioners for Finance in their respective States, they are poised to bring innovative approaches to the table. I am excited and hopeful.”

Olayemi applauded the appointment of some individuals who she believes are sound technocrats and are fit for their positions.

“These are four technocrats and a proper fit for their ministries. Bosun Tijani as minister of communication. Wale Edun as minister of finance And Prof. Pate as Minister of Health. Prof. Tahir as minister of Education.”

Jeff Philips is happy with the appointment of Bosun Tijani as his portfolio as he believes there would be growth and development in the tech industry.

“For the sake of the growth and development of the tech industry in Nigeria and the consequent benefits for our country, congratulations to Bosun Tijani and all tech bros and sists.”

Bello Shagari is optimistic of the appointment of Bosun Tijani and his portfolio.

“Congratulations @bosuntijani. You’re now shouldered with a very heavy responsibility and a befitting portfolio. I am optimistic that you’ll be able to continue and improve where Prof. Pantami has stopped. It’s time to empower more young people by providing them more opportunities.”

Dr Dipo Awojide sees Education and Health as very important ministries and he is happy with the appointments of the Ministers.

“Minister of Education – Tahir Maman, Minister of Health and Social Welfare – Ali Pate. Education and Health are very important. And these are two very solid appointments. I hope they improve Nigeria’s human capital.”

Comr. Abiyos Roni isn’t pleased with the Ministers in charge of Defence as he sees their appointment as politically motivated.

“Badaru – Defense Minister Matawalle- State Defense Minister. Badaru has Bsc Accounting. Matawalle has SSCE . This are the people that will chair defense ministry. Tinubu cares about political compensation not competence and capacity.”

Arewa Twitter Connect was highly critical of Tinubu’s appointment for Defense Ministry.

“Appointing Badaru and Matawalle to ministry of Defense will tell you that the President doesn’t even know what he is doing!!!”

Sambo Mai Hula was also critical of Tinubu’s appointment for Defense Ministry.

“Matawalle whom bandits almost took over the whole of Zamfara under his watch is the State Minister Of Defense under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I’m starting to believe the President has no plans for the North.”