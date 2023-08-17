The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) overturn its bearish performance from yesterday’s negative outing, owing to positive sentiment recorded in today’s trading session.

This shift yielded a modest gain of N13 billion in market capitalization, effectively ending the streak of bearish activity that had been building since Monday.

However, the All-Share Index (ASI) experienced a decline of 0.47%, affirming a varied market performance.

The index saw a reduction of 303.70 points, settling at 64,625.28 points, compared to the previous day’s close of 64,928.98 points.

Furthermore, the Year-to-Date (YtD) return for the stock market slid to 26.10%, marking a decrease from its earlier closing figure of 26.69%.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 64,444.98 points

% Day Change: -0.27%

% YTD: +25.75%%

Market Cap: N35.273 trillion

Volume Traded: 320.35 million

Value: N3.73 billion

Deals: 5,176

How Stocks Performed

Today’s market scene painted an intriguing picture, with JOHNHOLT emerging as the star performer, boasting a remarkable 10% surge in its share price, closing the session at N1.32 per share.

On the flip side, GUINEAINS’ fortunes took a different turn, experiencing the steepest decline, with a significant downturn of 8.57%.

FIDELITYBK stock took center stage in today’s trading, leading both in terms of value and volume, as an impressive 80.05 million shares changed hands in transactions totaling N595.54 million.

Additionally, there was notable decline in investor activity today, as total number of deals decreased to 5,176, showing a reduction of 1,073 deals from the previous tally of 6,213.

Top Gainers and Losers

The best performers of the day were JOHNHOLT, CWG, and PRESTIGE, which saw their share prices increase by 10.00%, 9.76%, and 8.33% respectively, ending the session at N1.32, N3.60 and N0.52 per share.

On the other hand, the worst performers of the day were GUINEAINS, RTBRISCOE, and CHIPLC, which suffered the largest declines in share prices today, dropping by 8.57%, 8.16%, and 7.61% respectively.

Top Traded Stocks

The total worth of shares traded in the market dropped significantly, with a reduction of 49.80% from N7.43 billion to N3.73 billion.

The number of shares traded increased by 9.82% and reached 320.35 million, showing a rising trend in trading volume. This was higher than the previous session, which had 291.71 million shares traded.

FIDELITYBK was the most active stock in the market, trading in 80.05 million shares. TRANSCORP followed with 34.27 million shares, while UBA was the third most traded stock with 24.40 million shares.

The market saw a surge of interest in FIDELITYBK today, as it recorded the highest total turnover of N595.5 billion. FBNH followed with N353.5 billion worth of transactions, while UBA came third with N340 billion in trade value.



SWOOTs Watch

ZENITHBANK, GTCO and UBA, which belong to the SWOOTs group, experienced a decline in their share earnings of 0.45%, 0.1%, 0.2% and 0.05% respectively, affecting their performance.

However, the stock prices of AIRTELAFRICA, MTNN, DANGCEMENT, BUAFOODS and BUACEMENT were stable, demonstrating resilience to the market fluctuations that impacted other stocks.

FUGAZ Update

A positive earnings growth of 0.65% was recorded by FBNH, the only institution among the top banks to achieve this feat.

The other banks, ZENITHBANK, GTCO, UBA and ACCESSHOLDINGS, suffered losses of 0.45%, 0.1%, 0.05% and 0.15% respectively as their shares declined.