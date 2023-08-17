The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion at the Lane Inbound Ikorodu General Hospital for the completion of the Asphalt binder course and wearing course of the new slip road from Thursday, August 17.

This is in continuation of the Junction Improvement Works at Ikorodu Roundabout to free gridlock points and shorten travel time within the metropolis.

This disclosure is contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Abdulhafiz Toriola, said Wednesday, August 16, 2023, where he outlined alternative routes that would be available for motorists during the construction period.

Toriola urged motorists to be patient as the lane closure is temporary and part of the traffic management plans to enhance mobility and ensure safety.

What the Lagos State is saying

The statement from Toriola reads, ‘’ I n continuation of the Junction Improvement Works at Ikorodu Roundabout to free gridlock points and shorten travel time within the metropolis, the Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion at the Lane Inbound Ikorodu General Hospital for; the completion of the Asphalt binder course and wearing course of the new slip road from Thursday, 17th August 2023.

I ‘’Alternative route that would be available for Motorists during the construction period is stated below;

‘’Traffic inbound Ikorodu General Hospital shall be diverted into the slip road, to access Hospital road from Polaris Bank, onward to General Hospital.

‘’ADVISORY; Motorists are implored to be patient as the lane closure is temporary and part of the traffic management plans to enhance mobility and ensure safety.’’

What you should know

Recall that in January 2022, the Lagos State Government announced traffic diversion plans on the Ikorodu-Sagamu road following the notification received from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

The diversion plan for motorists was due to the commencement of rehabilitation work on the Ikorodu-Sagamu road.