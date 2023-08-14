The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has unveiled two innovative online platforms with the primary objective of enhancing the educational opportunities for individuals with a Higher National Diploma (HND) qualification to simplify their path to pursuing advanced degrees.

The board disclosed this in a statement made available by its Head of Media Unit, Mrs Fatima Abubakar.

According to Abubakar, the implementation of these platforms will enable NBTE to be dedicated to establishing a more equitable and streamlined educational pathway for HND holders, enhancing their academic and professional progression.

These initiatives not only empower individuals but also elevate the status of the polytechnic system within Nigeria’s educational framework.

The platform is to serve as a conduit for a year-long online top-up program, developed in partnership with internationally recognized universities that are accredited abroad.

Addressing career progression challenges

The organization declared that this undertaking would empower individuals possessing HND qualifications to strive for the attainment of Bachelor’s Degrees.

This strategic move aims to address the ongoing challenge of career progression for such individuals.

The board elaborated that the longstanding issue of insufficient recognition for HND holders has persisted, and prior attempts to establish a two-year Master of Technology program for them faced obstacles.

She said:

“HND holders often had to undertake a one-year Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) before gaining admission to Master’s programs in universities. Unfortunately, the PGD route led to ongoing issues, as even those holding doctorate degrees were required to produce their original first-degree certificates”.

“To tackle these issues head-on, NBTE has launched the Top-Up program portal accessible at https://topup.nbte.gov.ng.”

Moreover, she emphasized that this route not only ensures smooth advancement but also seeks to eradicate avoidable obstacles that HND holders have encountered.

The second platform addresses an equally important issue faced by graduates of Polytechnic HND programs—mobilization for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Addressing challenges with NYSC

The spokesperson of NBTE further clarified that numerous graduates encounter challenges participating in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) due to their enrollment in non-accredited programs.

In response to this issue, the organization has introduced an HND admission portal to be adopted by all polytechnics.

This portal will exclusively exhibit accredited programs, ensuring transparency and accountability in the admissions process, while also providing NYSC with essential information for mobilization purposes.

In addition, the board has appealed to the president to support the legislation aimed at eliminating the HND-BSc disparity within the public service.