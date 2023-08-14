Lead Asset Management Limited have announced the launching a $1 million Dollar Fixed Income Fund as the company introduces a new investment vehicle focused on fixed income securities denominated in US dollars.

The company made this announcement on 11th August 2023 during a signing ceremony with Partners at the company’s headquarters in Lagos.

The initial capital for the dollar fixed income fund is $1 million, which signifies its starting amount as the company woos investors to take advantage of the subscription offer of 1,000,000 units at $1.00 per unit.

In an exclusive chat with Nairametrics, the MD/CEO of Lead Asset Management Limited, Mr Taiwo Olashore shared more insight into the fund:

“The reason why we have decided to go down this route is because we’ve seen what is happening to the dollar and naira exchange rate.”

“Primarily we have clients that have dollar investment with us, but we also wanted to launch more of a retail product that we can now sell to the retail public, that is why we are launching this fund.”

More Product Offerings

He explained that this is the 3rd fund the company is offering as they look at diversifying their product offerings to appeal more to their clients and the investing public in general.

“Our first fund that we launched was Lead Fixed Income Fund and that primarily looks at people that want to invest in fixed income instruments and that has been growing.”

“The second fund we did was the Lead Balanced Fund which has an equity element for clients that are willing to invest in the capital market but don’t know what stocks to pick, we now gave them an opportunity to invest in this.”

“We obviously have some clients that would want to invest in this (dollar fixed income) fund, so as to diversify their portfolio.”

How Investors Can Subscribe

Speaking on how Investors can subscribe into the Lead Dollar Fixed Income Fund, Olashore noted that the minimum amount to invest with is $1,000 while additional subscription is $500.

He further noted that the fund caters for Retail Investors, Institutional Investors and High Net worth Individuals (HNI).

The Application List for the fund opens on September 4th 2023 and closes on September 29th 2023.

To subscribe to this fund, Contact any of these persons: