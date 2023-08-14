The Federal Fire Service of Nigeria has issued a warning regarding individuals involved in fraudulent activities, falsely promoting job openings within the organization.

Abraham Paul, the spokesperson for the Federal Fire Service, stated that a false job advertisement had been circulated, falsely claiming that the online application process for the 2023 recruitment drive had commenced.

Nairametrics gathers that the advertisement indicated that applications would be accepted from August 1st until September 29th.

However, Paul clarified that these advertisements had not been authorized by the Federal Fire Service.

What he said

According to the spokesperson,

“We hereby categorically state that the Federal Fire Service is presently not recruiting for any position, and any job advertisement claiming otherwise is undoubtedly a scam.

Our primary objective as the Federal Fire Service is to ensure the safety of life and property of the Nigerian people,” Paul said.

“We condemn and take firm action against any individual involved in such deceptive practices, as they not only exploit the hopes and aspirations of innocent citizens but also tarnish the reputation of our esteemed organization.

“We hereby issue a strong warning to the general public to stay vigilant and not fall victim to this high level of scam.

We implore you not to part with your hard-earned money or other valuable assets in response to such fraudulent job advertisements.”

The Federal Fire Service clarified that it does not impose any fees for its recruitment procedures, and any attempt to solicit financial contributions in return for job placements within the organization is not valid.

The Service expressed sympathy for individuals who might have fallen victim to deception. However, it assured that it is actively collaborating with relevant authorities to identify and bring to justice those responsible for these fraudulent activities.

Furthermore, the Fire Service highlighted that official job openings are exclusively publicized through recognized mediums, such as the official website, reputable national print and electronic media outlets, as well as authorized recruitment agencies.

The Service also advised potential applicants to exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of any advertised positions by cross-referencing with the Fire Service’s official communication channels.