Nigeria’s decision to destroy vessels carrying out crude oil theft in the country is justified, this was highlighted by Adewunmi Fagbola, the Director, National Probity/Value for National Building Organization during an interview earlier today, August 14 via TVC news.

According to Fagbola, past events have taught a hard lesson in how some ships have disappeared from custody and nothing has happened, he alluded to how “miracles” usually happen in the country when it involves the arrest of materials used in conducting criminal activity.

He said:

“These oil cartels are well orchestrated, well connected and extremely rich, the moment these vessels go into lock-up, mysteriously they escape, and their content is changed with water. In order to forestall those kinds of miracles happening, it is better to burn the vessels. So, they won’t end up being released and continue to steal products again.”

The environmental context

While addressing the issue of environmental concerns, Fagbola said the damage done when the vessels are destroyed pales in comparison to the damage done by continuous crude theft. He stated further that the MT Tura II vessel which has been stealing for years.

He said:

“This is a vessel that had 150,000 metric tons, stolen, valued at $86.5 million, so imagine just doing four transactions in one month, coming to steal product four times in one month, that is about $350 million in just one month. Multiply that by 12, we are talking about billions in losses to the nation.

“So, I think the argument of the environmental issues pales to the damage this vessel has already caused in the past 10 years. That is just one vessel, so imagine 10 vessels of that kind.”

How watchful are security agents?

According to Fagbola, some security agents are involved, he also pointed out that the role of Tantita security agency, a third-party force, hired by the past Buhari administration, is to be a watchdog organization, watching the watchers, who are supposed to secure the oi pipelines.

He said:

“If Tantita is not there, I am telling you, we would have the past incidences of force majeures and shut-ins, where Nigeria does not have the money to fund its budget. To me, Tantita security should be regarded as a saviour of the Nigerian economy.”

Sustaining the fight against crude oil theft

Fagbola said Tantita security is an incorruptible organization and would never get used to the system of corruption.

He expressed optimism over the zero chance that Tantita security officers would never compromise or accept bribe from syndicates running crude oil theft in Nigeria.

He said those running Tantita security are incorruptible, he provided an example with former Niger Delta militant leader, Tompolo who leads Tantita security.

According to Fagbola, Tompolo’s unwillingness to do corrupt deals is common knowledge to all stakeholders in Nigeria’s oil industry.

He said: