Grooming People for Better Livelihood Centre (Grooming Centre) has renewed its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sesor Empowerment Foundation, donating N20.740 million for 2023 to continue their support for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Nigeria

The funds go to support Sesor’s relief, rehabilitation and advocacy interventions for displaced persons in Benue and Lagos mainly: supporting relief outreaches in Benue; funding IDP safe spaces for wellness and health programmes and providing entrepreneurship training, mentoring and livelihood support funds for 200 women in Lagos who have been impacted by displacement and crises.

These interventions are aimed at helping displaced persons regain financial independence and build back their lives with dignity.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at Grooming Centre headquarters in Ikotun-Egbe, Lagos.

Commenting on the renewed partnership, the CEO of Grooming Centre, Dr. Godwin Nwabunka, emphasized the significance of the long-standing partnership, remarking,

“We commend Sesor’s commitment since 2014 to our displaced brothers and sisters and hope that this helps to alleviate some of the challenges they face even as we look forward to an end to the security and other challenges displacing citizens.”

The Executive Director of Sesor, Ms. Ier Jonathan-Ichaver, expressed gratitude to Grooming Centre, stating,

“I am excited by the continued support we get from Grooming Centre especially in these trying times. More so that the support has increased from N17 million last year to over N20 million this year. This is a testament to the Grooming Centre’s continued commitment to Nigerian women. At Sesor, we know that for every woman supported, you are really reaching 6-10 people because that support reaches her entire family: her children, a niece or nephew who may have been orphaned by insurgency and in some cases, a crippled husband.”

“As we mark our ninth year of partnership, I would like to note that this partnership has helped us leverage more support from other brands such as Ice Cream Factory, Cornucopia, Unilever, Cadbury to mention but a few”

The partnership between Grooming Centre and Sesor demonstrates their shared desire to improve the lives of those who have been displaced.

By working together, they aim to positively impact the lives of IDPs in Nigeria, providing them with the resources and support they need to rebuild their lives.