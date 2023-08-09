In a remarkable testament to excellence and the power of youthfulness, Orire Agbaje an exceptional undergraduate at the University of Ibadan has been appointed by President Tinubu to the pivotal Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

At the cusp of attaining career heights, Orire has already managed to captivate the attention of the president, paving the way for a future that holds immense potential and possibilities.

What do we know about Orire Agbaje?

The energetic and hardworking Orire Agbaje is a final year student at the University of Ibadan studying Economics majoring in International and Monetary Economics and a member of the Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT).

She’s also the President of the UI tax club, the President of the Nigerian Universities tax club, and the Nigeria Higher Education Foundation (NHEF) Scholar.

On her LinkedIn page, Agbaje describes herself as “assertive and hardworking”.

“ My love for crunching digits made me take up Accounting (ICAN) and further exposed me to Corporate finance and taxation which I’m learning. Academics aside, I’m into Sports and volunteering.”

“I like being productive in whatever I engage in. I also have great leadership and interpersonal skills.”

Undergraduate work experience

Although Orire Agbaje is still an undergraduate, she had been involved in various volunteer work both within and outside the university, as well as in corporate organizations.

From March 2020 to March 2021, she became the director of sponsorship at Noble Airstar Charity Foundation. Thereafter, she took up a part-time role as a campus ambassador at EduBridge Academy for almost two years.

Subsequently, she obtained a 4-month internship at SISU Africa and later assumed the role of Administrative assistant at WorldPRMedia Limited where she worked for over two years.

Thereafter she became the Senior Financial Analyst, Public relations officer and later Head of Masterclass at the Student Finance Club at the University of Ibadan where she currently studies.

She is currently a Fellow at Africans Who Invest Corporation and is also the Strategy & Transactions lead at Sierra Partners Limited.

Asides from these positions, she is the President of the Tax Club at UI and SEIH.

Joining the committee of experts

With her wealth of experience garnered, she will be joining the committee, which comprises other experts from both the private and public sectors.

The committee being headed by Taiwo Oyedele is expected to deliver a schedule of quick reforms that can be implemented within the first thirty days.

According to the President, these critical reform measures should be recommended in six months, and full implementation will take place within one calendar year.