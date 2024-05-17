Notcoin (NOT), a crypto asset, has hit a significant milestone, breaking into the list of top 10 cryptocurrencies in daily trading volume after its listing on several centralized agencies on May 16.

The statistics reflect a high demand for the crypto asset as the surge led to a massive increase in the market capitalization of the coin.

According to Bein Crypto, within 24 hours of active trading, Notcoin reached the eighth position in the list of top 10 cryptos by trading volume, with a trading value exceeding $1.4 billion.

Despite an initial price drop from $0.02156 to $0.006618, the coin remains actively traded in major crypto exchanges such as Binance and OKX.

Notcoin’s market capitalization soared to $1 billion within 10 minutes of its official launch. The market capitalization currently stands at $697 million, placing NOT coin at the 107th position of the largest crypto assets.

The trading volume for the game’s project token has surpassed $1.4 billion, making it the eighth most traded cryptocurrency in the last 24 hours.

The Notcoin bull run has resulted in a significant outperformance of its competitors like Pixels ( PIXEL) and saga (SAGA). After NOT’s debut, PIXEL dropped to second place, with a peak market cap of $730 million. By comparison, SAGA’s maximum capitalization was $684 million.

Telegram founder, Pavel Durov, commented on the impressive achievement of Notcoin while highlighting the various advantages the Telegram platform offers app developers and crypto enthusiasts.

“This amazing success story shows how powerful the Telegram/TON ecosystems are for app developers. Telegram offers app developers more freedom than any other platform, providing unmatched opportunities to leverage social interactions for viral distribution. TON, in turn, provides scale and flexibility for any blockchain project on top of it,” he wrote.

NOT is available on major exchanges such as Binance, OKX, and Bybit and can be purchased via Telegram’s Wallet.

The total supply of NOT coins exceeds 102 billion tokens and the project team has distributed 80.2 billion token amongst community members.

The remaining coins are kept for new users, traders, listing companies and for future development stages of the project.

What to know

Notcoin, a Web3 game built on the TON blockchain, launched in January as a Telegram mini-app, attracting over 35 million players. The developers insist that NOT is unique from all other gaming tokens because it provides 100% ownership of coins by players.

Notcoin is very popular in the Nigerian crypto space with many crypto enthusiasts participating in the web 3 game via their telegram and earning tokens.