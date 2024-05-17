The new Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) was gutted by fire early on Friday morning at Kayode Street, Marine Beach, Apapa area of Lagos State.

According to eyewitness accounts, a massive explosion occurred around 11 am, causing people to scramble frantically to contain the fire before the arrival of the rescue team.

It was also reported that the incident was the result of petroleum product spillage within the terminal’s perimeter.

Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, confirmed the unfortunate incident, stating that a concerted effort with various emergency responders within the oil and gas industry was underway to manage the situation.

“The fire resulted from a spillage of petroleum products within the perimeter of the tank farm as concerted efforts with various emergency responders within the oil and gas industry to contain the situation,” “The public are hereby assured that the emergency operation is under control from escalating further,” Adeseye said.

What Lagos Fire Service is Saying

On its part, the Lagos State Fire Service on its X account said its agents are present in the fire scene.

The agency said multiple emergency response teams from the oil and gas sector are collaborating to contain the situation effectively.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently managing a fire outbreak at the newly rebranded NNPC Terminal, formerly OVH, located on Kayode Street, Marine Beach, Apapa. “The fire was triggered by a spillage of petroleum products within the tank farm’s perimeter. “Multiple emergency response teams from the oil and gas sector are collaborating to contain the situation effectively. “We want to assure the public that the emergency response is under control and measures are in place to prevent further escalation. “Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” the statement reads.

In case you missed it

On Wednesday, Nairametrics reported that Shell was probing reports of explosion observed early Tuesday near its Gbaran Ubie oil and gas installation in Nigeria’s Bayelsa state.

The fire Incident, reported in the early morning of Tuesday, involved sounds of explosions and sightings of smoke at a site where pipeline repairs were actively being conducted.

Despite the alarming reports, the Shell spokesperson assured that the incident would not necessitate an immediate operational shutdown of the facility.

Meanwhile, the company said it is taking steps to investigate the specifics of the incident and assess any potential impacts on its operations.

The company, however, confirmed that the fire that erupted after explosions at the gas processing plant has been put out.

“We are pleased to report that the fire outside our Gbaran Central Processing Facility in Bayelsa went out last night and a regulator-led Joint Investigation Visit is being planned to determine the cause and impact,” Michael Adande, spokesperson for SPDC said.