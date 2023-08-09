ENRICH in Africa (EiA) in collaboration with the Co-creation hub (CcHub) has launched its Africa to Europe scaling programme, to support high-potential African startups to scale into the European market.

The focus of this is to enable startups in Africa to expand and access new markets in Europe and provide strategic socio-economic and environmental benefits.

About the program

The 4-month scaling program is designed to assist African tech startups in expanding their businesses to the European market.

In a document seen by Nairametrics, the program will provide immersive knowledge sessions about the EU market, insights into local markets, personalized support, and mentorship. Moreover, startups will be enabled to access funding by utilizing the ENRICH in Africa Champions and CcHUB network in Europe.

Benefits to participants

4-months tailored support to scale your tech startup to the European market

Access to market and industry insights fostering a deeper understanding of the European market needs and opportunities.

A one-week on-site European market ecosystem immersion event in Dublin, Ireland featuring knowledge sessions and networking with mentors, advisers, potential partners, EiA champions, media houses, and key industry players in Europe

Capacity building to strengthen your startups capacity to access new markets and for investment readiness support

Access to subject matter experts for feedback and strategic insights on scaling your venture

Designated mentor for guidance and support throughout the scaling program

Facilitated access to funding from investors, venture capitalists, and European development finance institutions

Connect and explore cross-border partnerships and collaborations with European startups, corporates, ecosystem builders, and key stakeholders in the target market

Become part of a strong community of African entrepreneurs scaling their ventures and gaining from networking opportunities, peer-to-peer learning, and knowledge sharing .

Eligibility criteria

To apply for the ENRICH in Africa scaling program, you should:

Be a registered entity incorporated in any country in Africa.

Provide an innovative product and service that could address a pertinent European market problem.

Have a strong business model with demonstrated traction in the African market.

Have decided to scale to a specific European market with clearly defined market opportunities.

Be able to communicate well in English, both orally and in written form.

Application

The call for applications for the scaling program closes on August 11, 2023.

You can apply through this link here.

You can find further information about the program below or at this link: