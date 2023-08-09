Abia State, Governor Alex Otti unveiled a dedicated security initiative named “Operation Crush” in a bid to address the persisting security challenges in the state.

The Governor via his twitter handle said that “Operation Crush” is a joint task force composed of various security formations whose primary objective is to “swiftly address threats”, specifically in areas like Umuahia, Aba, Ohafia and some select LGAs.

Speaking during the launch event held in Umuahia, Otti said:

“This special operation is technically set up to swiftly identify, analyse and respond to security threats from and within any part of the state.”

“As the codename indicates, the goal is to counter with necessary force, any incidence of kidnapping, armed robbery and other forms of violent crimes anywhere in the state.”

“Special attention shall be paid to the flashpoints around communities within Umunneochi and Isuikwuato LGAs with a firm determination to identifying and clearing all criminal hideouts using the superiority of our arms and the operational expertise of the security personnel on this team.”

Curbing Criminal Activities on Communities

The Governor lamented how kidnappers and armed robbers had made economic and social activities almost impossible for residents of these communities.

“Several other individuals including students, traders, civil servants and other innocent Nigerians returning to their homes, going for their private businesses or just visiting the state for social or economic functions have fallen victims to these mindless criminals along the Lokpa-Leru-Lomara-Nneato-Isuochi axis.”

Governor Otti declared his commitment to curbing criminal activities and asserted that the state would no longer tolerate criminal elements and their supporters. He said:

“Today, we say never again. We shall no longer share one inch of our territory with criminals and their sponsors; from this day, announce to those who delight in bringing pain to families and communities that no part of the state shall be safe for them again.”

“They can only accept one of two options; to leave the state in a hurry or be crushed by the series of mechanisms we have put in place to track and decisively speak to them in the one language they can understand: the language of superior force.”

“The security operatives driving this exercise have my strict instructions to be brave and ruthless to the criminals; we shall neither negotiate nor concede anything to anyone threatening the peace and security of innocent citizens.”

“To be clear, while the security agents have been directed to be hard and unforgiving on the criminals, doing whatever is necessary to restore law and order, especially in the already identified flashpoints, they have also been reminded to guard against any form of exuberances that could result in the harassment of innocent citizens”.

Support for Security and Future Prospects

Governor Otti expressed the state government’s commitment to enhancing security agencies’ capacities and supporting their work.