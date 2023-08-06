World Bank’s commitment to supporting rural electrification in Nigeria has taken a significant step forward with its plan to build 1,000 mini-grid power plants across the country.

This ambitious initiative is part of the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP), which aims to bring electricity to remote and underserved areas according to a tweet by the Nigerian Television Authority News Now (@NTANewsNow).

Electrification Project

The president of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, recently visited one of the mini-grid power plants at Kwali Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to inspect its progress.

The mini-grid site, located in Petti village, is a collaborative effort between The World Bank and the Nigeria Rural Electrification Agency.

By providing electricity to Petti village and other similar locations, the power plant has become a lifeline for small businesses and public infrastructure, including schools and health centres.

Additionally, the installation of public lighting has significantly enhanced the safety and security of women and children in the area.

Supporting social facilities and MSMEs

These mini-grid power plants offer a reliable and sustainable source of energy, transforming lives and fostering economic growth. With the backing of the World Bank, the project aims to bridge the electricity gap and promote socio-economic development in remote regions.

Access to electricity unlocks immense potential, empowering communities to thrive by supporting businesses, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions.

The success of the mini-grid power plant in Petti village demonstrates how collaboration between international institutions and local agencies can lead to meaningful and impactful development projects.

What you should know

Previously, Nairametrics reported that the World Bank intended to allocate $750 million via the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP) to bolster rural electrification and enhance electricity accessibility for Nigerians.

This proposal was revealed by Elizabeth Huybens, Director of Strategy and Operations for the Western Central African Region at the World Bank, during her visit to assess the 60 KiloWatts Mini-Grid Project in Kilankwa Community, Abuja.

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA), is administered by the NEP initiative and seeks to offer electricity to isolated regions, thereby fostering economic activities and positively impacting the lives of rural Nigerians.