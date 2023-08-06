Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, on Sunday announced that the proposed cage fight with Meta founder, Mark Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on his social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter.

Suggesting that X users might have to pay to watch the live stream, Musk added that the proceeds from the fight would be donated to charity. While the date for the fight is yet to be announced, Musk said he is already preparing for the fight by lifting weights.

“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X.

All proceeds will go to charity for veterans,” Musk said in a post on X early on Sunday morning, without giving any further details.

Earlier, Musk had also said on X that he was “lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight”, adding that he did not have time to work out so brings the weights to work.

When a user on X asked Musk the point of the fight, Musk responded by saying “It’s a civilized form of war. Men love war”.

How it started

The billionaires and social media chiefs have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas since June.

In response to a report that showed his rival company Meta was planning its own ‘version’ of Twitter, Musk set the fuse by tweeting that he was “up for a cage fight” if Zuckerberg was. Rising to the occasion, the Meta boss posted a screenshot of the Tesla chief executive’s tweet to his Instagram account along with the caption “send me location”, to which Musk replied “Vegas Octagon”, referring to an events centre where mixed martial arts (MMA) championship bouts are held.

Musk and Zuckerberg who both rank in the top 10 richest people in the world list, will be testing their physical strength with the proposed fight.