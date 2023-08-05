The Lagos State Government has said that the installer of the elevator which crashed and led to the death of a medical doctor, Dr. Vwaere Diaso, has been handed over to the police for questioning.

This is as the probe panel which was given 48 hours to conclude its investigation based on the directive of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for immediate and thorough inquiry into the accident, is expected to submit its initial finding today (Saturday) for further actions.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr. Olumide Sogunle.

Steps taken by probe panel

Sogunle highlighted some of the steps taken so far by the investigative panel, stating that the panel has met with the Facility Manager, management of the General Hospital, Lagos, and the Lagos State Infrastructure Asset Management Agency (LASIAMA), to unravel the circumstances surrounding the elevator accident.

He said: “ A Panel comprising the Chairman of the Lagos State Health Service Commission (HSC), Permanent Secretary of the Health Service Commission, Director-General of the Safety Commission, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health; House officers and representatives of the medical associations, has been set up.

“The panel met with the Facility Manager, personnel of LASIAMA and the management of General Hospital, Lagos. The Panel had also met with the lift installer and the representatives of the company that installed the elevator.

“The Panel also invited a lift expert to the accident scene to look at the lift and give a preliminary opinion. Other experts would now take the elevator out for a thorough mechanical and electrical examination.

“As part of the panel’s activities from the first day when they interviewed the lift installer, they handed him over to the Police for questioning and further interrogation. This is to ensure that the installer will always be available if the panel needs him for further questions.

“Six house officers and representatives of the medical associations were appointed as witnesses. Representatives of the House Officers and medical associations were allowed to be part of the panel.

“The panel was given 48 hours to conclude action and so it will be submitting a report of their initial findings on Saturday. And any other steps to be taken after that would be done by the appropriate authorities.”

Recall that on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, a medical doctor, Dr. Vwaere Diaso, was reported to have died at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, after an elevator she took crashed.

The hospital elevator that killed the late Diaso was said to have crashed from the 10th floor to the ground floor.

It was also gathered that the late doctor, who was said to have just 2 weeks to the completion of her housemanship, was rushed to the emergency ward of the hospital for treatment but eventually died.

Her colleagues at the hospital were reported to have said that the particular elevator had malfunctioned several times before now and they have complained on many occasions about it.

They said that the hospital management were aware of the poor state of the elevator but failed to act.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) alongside other relevant agencies and authorities of the Lagos State Government, had a few days ago initiated a move that will help uncover the actual cause of the elevator that malfunctioned at General Hospital, Odan, Lagos.

They announced they are commencing a joint inquiry and review of the circumstances surrounding this incident, particularly, but not limited to the relevant service provider(s) responsible for installation and service/maintenance of the elevator or related equipment.