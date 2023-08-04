The Board of Directors at Transcorp Hotels Plc has announced the resignation of Helen Iwuchukwu as Non-Executive Director of the company.

This was announced in a corporate action filed with the Nigerian Exchange and obtained by Nairametrics.

Here’s an excerpt from the official statement which was signed by Acting Group Company Secretary, Funmi Olofintuyi:

“We write to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public that the Board of Directors of Transcorp Hotels Plc (the Company) considered and approved the resignation of Mrs. Helen Iwuchukwu as Non-Executive Director with effect from July 27, 2023.”

“The Board of Directors wishes Mrs. Helen Iwuchukwu the very best in her future endeavours and would like to express their sincere gratitude for her valuable contributions over the years.”

Profile of Helen Iwuchukwu

Mrs. Helen Iwuchukwu is a legal practitioner with over 25 years of experience.

She is passionate about helping organisations resolve complex corporate challenges, manage change and improve operational efficiency.

As a consultant, she advises and works with organisations to help them improve their business performance in operations, legal, corporate governance, and governance structures.

Prior to Consulting and Advisory, Helen served in various capacities including being Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer of Transcorp Hotels Plc., Group Company Secretary, and the Company Secretary / Legal Adviser for Transcorp Group, covering all subsidiary companies within the group having joined in 2006.

Before her time at Transcorp, she practised law both in Nigeria and in the United Kingdom.

Helen earned an LL.B (Hons) degree from Abia State University, she got called to the Nigerian Bar in 1993 (BL Hons) and holds a Master of Laws degree (LLM) from Middlesex University Business School, London. She is a specialist in Employment Law.

She is a member of the Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria.