The Nigerian Government on Thursday disclosed that it plans to introduce policies into the telecoms sector that would encourage the adoption of clean and sustainable energy sources, to reduce carbon footprint.

This was disclosed by the Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta, during a roundtable discussion with academia, industry, and other stakeholders, in Lagos.

Represented by Mr. Ubale Maska, Executive Commissioner, Technical Services NCC, he said the policy would serve as a framework for telecom service providers to contribute to a greener future.

Cleaner energy

In the event themed ”Refocusing Academic Research towards Alternative Clean Energy: Panacea to Paucity of Energy in the Telecoms Sector”, Danbatta said he believes the clean energy policy will also drive innovation and create new opportunities.

“We believe that this policy will not only benefit the environment but also drive innovation and create new business opportunities within the industry.

“However, achieving our objectives requires collaboration and partnership with the academia and other stakeholders “

Academia

Danbatta added that academia plays a crucial role in advancing research and innovation that can transform industries, citing academia’s expertise, knowledge, and insights, which he says would guide in developing feasible alternative sources of clean energy that the telecommunications industry could leverage for a sustainable energy supply.

The NCC chief stated its main goals were aimed at refocusing future academic research toward feasible alternative sources of clean energy that could be harnessed by the telecom industry, adding:

“We need the research of the academia to help us understand the potential of these alternative energy sources, address their challenges, and develop strategies for their implementation in the telecom sector.”

“Secondly, we seek to promote research in academia that leverages digital technology to improve the livelihoods of Nigerians , “

The NCC chief added that they recognize the importance of clean energy usage in the industry and are committed to promoting regulatory initiatives that would encourage the adoption of renewable and ethical energy sources, adding: