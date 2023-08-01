Wema Bank reported its 2023 second-quarter results showing pre-tax profits grew by 109.57% year on year, reaching N5.87 billion.

This took half-year pre-tax profits to N12.059 billion versus N6.103 billion in the same period last year.

Key highlights Q2 2023 vs. Q2 2022 :

Gross earnings; N50.035 billion +67% YoY

Interest Income N42 billion +68% YoY

Interest Expense N24.350 billion +98.26% YoY

Net interest income N18.42 billion +40.20% YoY

Net impairment charges on financial assets N1.287 billion +271.33% YoY

Net interest income after impairment charge for credit losses N17.133 billion +33.93% YoY

Net income on fees and commission N5.093 billion, +49% YoY.

Profit for the period N5.111 billion +111.24% YoY.

Loans and advances to customers N627.006 billion +20.25%.

Cash and Cash equivalents N187.265 billion +135.59%

Total Assets N1.881 trillion +30.4%.

Customers’ deposits N1.393 trillion +19.46%.

Insights :

The substantial growth in pre-tax profit can be attributed to the significant growth in net interest income and net fees and commission income.