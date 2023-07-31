Football has become more than just a sport in Africa; it is now a multi-billion-dollar industry with clubs boasting impressive squads that command significant market value.

In this article, we will explore the top 10 most valuable football club squads in Africa, based on the players’ combined market worth and the potential they bring to the beautiful game on the continent.

The rankings and values are gotten from Transfermarkt, a renowned online platform that serves as a comprehensive football database and marketplace for player transfers.

10. Al Ahly SC (Egypt) – Market Value: €32.48 million

Al Ahly SC, based in Cairo, Egypt, tops the list with a market value of approximately €32.48 million. With a rich history and numerous African Champions League titles under their belt, Al Ahly boasts a formidable squad of talented players, each contributing significantly to their market worth. The club’s continuous success in both domestic and continental competitions has attracted investors and commercial partners, further boosting the market value of its squad.

Most Valuable Player: Aliou Dieng with a value of €4.50m

9. Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) – Market Value: €30.70 million

South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns ranks second with a market value of around €30.70. The club has a strong presence in the South African Premier Soccer League and boasts a diverse squad of skilful players. Mamelodi Sundowns’ commitment to investing in talent and strengthening their squad has propelled them to the forefront of African football.

Most Valuable Player: Peter Shalulile with a Market value of €2.50 million

8. Orlando Pirates (South Africa) – Market Value: €22.35m

South Africa’s Orlando Pirates ranks ninth with a market value of approximately €22.35m. Known for their vibrant attacking style, Orlando Pirates boast a squad with significant market worth. Their consistent performances and brand value have played a crucial role in elevating the market value of their squad.

Most Valuable Player: Nkosinathi Sibisi with a Market value of €1.20 million

7. Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) – Market Value:€20.99m

Wydad Casablanca, one of Morocco’s most successful football clubs, holds the second spot with a market value of around €20.99m. Known for their passionate fan base and consistent performances in both domestic and continental competitions, Wydad boasts a squad filled with skillful players. Their success on the field, combined with a well-structured youth development program, has contributed to their high market value.

Most Valuable Player: Yahiya Attiyat Allah with a Market value of €2.50 million

6. Zamalek SC (Egypt) – Market Value: €20.48m

Another Egyptian giant, Zamalek SC, secures the third position with a market value of approximately €20.48m. Zamalek has a rich history and remains a dominant force in Egyptian football, with a squad that combines youth and experience to great effect. The club’s investment in scouting and player development has led to the emergence of top talents, elevating their overall squad value.

Most Valuable Player: Zizo with a Market value of €5 million

5. Pyramids FC (Egypt) – Market Value: €19.38 million

Pyramids FC’s squad value of approximately €19.38 million demonstrates their emergence as a major player in African football. With strategic investments in talented players and a strong management team, the club has swiftly risen through the ranks and is now considered a worthy contender for domestic and continental honors. As they continue to build on their squad and compete at the highest level, Pyramids FC’s journey in African football will undoubtedly be one to watch closely.

Most Valuable Player: Ramadan Sohbi with a Market value of 3 million

4. Esperance Tunis (Tunisia) – Market Value: €19.05 million

Esperance Tunis, based in Tunisia, takes the seventh position with a market value of around €19.05 million. The club has consistently been a force to reckon with in African football, boasting a squad filled with talented players. Esperancel’s success in both domestic and continental competitions has led to increased interest from commercial partners, contributing to their squad’s value.

Most Valuable Player: Yassine Meriah with a Market value of €2 million

3. Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa) – Market Value: €18.55 million

The eighth most valuable squad in Africa is, another South African football club, with a market value of around €18.55 million. Despite their recent challenges, Kaizer Chiefs still possesses a squad with valuable talent. The club’s strong fan base and rich history have contributed to maintaining their squad’s market value.

Most Valuable Player: Keagan Dolly with a Market value of €1.40 million

2. Raja Club Athletic (Morocco) – Market Value: €17.22 million

Raja Club Athletic, another Moroccan football club, secures the penultimate spot with a market value of approximately €17.22 million. With a passionate fan base and a rich history of success, Raja boasts a talented squad of players. Their exploits on the continental stage have increased their global reputation and contributed to the appreciation of their squad’s value.

Most Valuable Player: Mohamed Zrida with a Market value of €1.30 million

1. FAR Rabat (Morocco) – Market Value: €15.47 million

FAR Rabat’s squad value may not be as substantial as some of the continental powerhouses, but the club’s rich footballing heritage and passionate fan base make them a force to be reckoned with in Moroccan football. Through a blend of experienced players and promising youngsters, FAR Rabat continues to strive for success in domestic competitions and endeavors to leave a mark on the African football stage. As they focus on nurturing young talents and making prudent financial decisions, FAR Rabat’s journey remains an inspiring one for other football clubs aspiring to achieve success on limited resources.