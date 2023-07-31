The Board of Directors of Custodian Investment Plc has proposed an interim dividend of N882.28 million for the half year ended June 30, 2022.

This represents a dividend of 15 kobo per unit of 50 Kobo ordinary shares for its shareholders for the 2022 financial year.

This was contained in the firm’s corporate action announcement to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and obtained by Nairametrics.

Subject to shareholders’ approval :

According to the company, the dividend is subject to appropriate withholding tax and will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on August 18th. 2023.

The statement signed by the company noted that on September 5, 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as of 18th August 2023 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrars to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

Advice to shareholders :

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar’s E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is also available on the website of the Registrars.

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are also advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrars.

For the six months, net income was N 6,276.88 million compared to N4,556.19 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations were N1.07 compared to N0.78 a year ago. Basic earnings per share were N1.07 compared to N0.78 a year ago.

The board had approved and paid shareholders a total dividend of 65 kobos per share- an interim dividend of 10 kobos per share and a final dividend of 55 kobos in respect of the result of the 2022 financial year.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Omobola Johnson, speaking at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) recently noted that notwithstanding the economic headwind faced during the year, the company was able to report decent financial performance across the group.