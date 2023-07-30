Nigerian Exchange Group reported its 2023 second-quarter results showing pre-tax profits fell 63% to N319 million.

This took the half-year pre-tax profits to N726 million versus N1.223 billion in the same period last year.

NGX also reported a loss before investee income of N16.86 million in the year’s second quarter due to a drop in total income and an increase in operating expenses.

Key highlights 2023 02 :

Total income to N2.125 billion -11.14% YoY

Total Operating expenses N1.5 billion +3.81%. YoY

Operating profit N625 million -33.98% YoY

Finance cost N642 million -1.8% YoY

Loss before investee income (N16.86) million -105.5% YoY

Share of profit-equity accounted investees N336 million -41.56% YoY.

Investment in Associates N27.832 billion -6.33% YoY.

Investment in securities N16.503 billion; +1.06% YoY

Total Assets N54.94 billion -3.72% YoY

Net cash flow from operating activities (N4.193) billion YoY

Insights

NGX earnings were impacted by a reduction in transaction fees and were a major reason for the decline in pre-tax profits before the Share of profit-equity accounted investee.