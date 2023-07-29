The Lagos State Government on Friday warned filling station managers to desist from adding extra charges to sales done through Point of Sale (PoS) machines for transactions.

They added that business owners caught in the act would be dealt with accordingly.

This was disclosed in a statement by Mr. Afolabi Solebo, General Manager, Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA), on Friday in Lagos.

Consumer Rights

Mr. Solebo stated that any filling stations placing extra charges on customers to use PoS machines are contravening the Consumer Rights Law and would be dealt with if the act continues in accordance with the law.

He warned fuel attendants and business owners to desist from all forms of extra charges arising from the use of PoS machines for transactions, citing that the warning became imperative due to several complaints received from consumers about illegal charges by some business outlets, especially filling stations.

Multiple occurrences

The statement revealed that the Lagos Consumer Protection chief was not pleased with the occurrence where consumers were charged extra cost for payment made through PoS machines for the purchase of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS), by operators of some filling stations in Lagos State and some owners of Small and Medium Enterprises.

He added that such charges violate consumer rights and constitute unfair trade practices, saying:

” The agency is concerned with the rising consumer feedback by motorists and consumers of PMS product particularly.”

” We will continue to monitor this sensitive and evolving situation and remain committed to the protection of consumers in Lagos State,”

Solebo also urged motorists and consumers to report to the agency or visit LASCOPA annexe offices closest to them, any filling station or operator that contravened the rights of consumers, stating that any violator reported would be dealt with accordingly.

FCCPC concerns

This week, The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) said that it is not against individual PoS operators increasing their prices as they deem fit to make a profit from the business.

What the law frowns at is the attempt by the Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria (AMMBAN) to fix prices for its members.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, said the FCCPC would not allow any attempt to create a PoS business cartel that fixes prices, but noted that the Commission would continue to use the advocacy approach while it would not hesitate to impose penalties, when necessary, he said: