President Bola Tinubu has dismissed the chief executive officers of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera, and Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Alexander Okoh.

The president made this announcement in a statement on Monday through his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale.

According to the statement, the dismissal stems from the administration’s drive to restructure and reposition critical agencies of the federal government.

Ngelale noted that the removal of the individuals from office takes effect immediately.

What the President said

The statement reads,

“In conformity with plans to restructure and reposition critical agencies of the Federal Government towards protecting the rights of Nigerian consumers and providing a strong basis for enhanced contributions to the nation’s economy by key growth-enabling institutions, President Bola Tinubu has dismissed the following Chief Executive Officers:

“(1) Mr. Babatunde Irukera — EVC/CEO, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC)

“(2) Mr Alexander Ayoola Okoh — Director-General/CEO, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE)

“The two dismissed Chief Executives are directed to hand over to the next most senior officer in their respective agencies, pending the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers.

“By this directive of the President, their removal from office takes immediate effect.”