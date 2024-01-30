President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to expeditiously confirm the sack of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera.

The president’s request is coming 3 weeks after he relieved Irukera and Alexander Okoh of their duties as the CEO and Director-General/CEO of the FCCPC and Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPE) respectively.

The President Tinubu’s request is contained in a letter read out by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during plenary on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, shortly after the lawmakers resumed from their Christmas and New Year recess.

Nominates new Executive Director for MDGIF

President Bola Tinubu has also nominated Mr Oluwole Adama for appointment as the Executive Director, Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund in the Petroleum Regulatory Authority (MDGIF).

The letter was titled “Request for confirmation of appointment of executive director for the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)’’ reads,

“In accordance with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021… I’m pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Oluwole Adama as the Executive Director, Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund in the Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

“While I hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in expeditious manner, please accept distinguished Senate President and distinguished senators, the assurances of my highest regards.”

Akpabio thereafter referred the latter to the Senate Committees on Gas and Petroleum Downstream for consideration to report in one week.

In case you missed it

President Tinubu had on January 8, 2024, sacked the CEOs of FCCPC Babatunde Irukera, and BPE, Alexander Okoh.

The Spokesperson to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, had in a statement said the dismissal stems from the administration’s drive to restructure and reposition critical agencies of the federal government.

Ngelale noted that the removal of the individuals from office takes effect immediately.

The statement reads, “In conformity with plans to restructure and reposition critical agencies of the Federal Government towards protecting the rights of Nigerian consumers and providing a strong basis for enhanced contributions to the nation’s economy by key growth-enabling institutions, President Bola Tinubu has dismissed the following Chief Executive Officers:

“(1) Mr. Babatunde Irukera — EVC/CEO, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC)

“(2) Mr Alexander Ayoola Okoh — Director-General/CEO, Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE)

“The two dismissed Chief Executives are directed to hand over to the next most senior officer in their respective agencies, pending the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers.

“By this directive of the President, their removal from office takes immediate effect.”