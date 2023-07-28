VFD Group, a proprietary investment company with a diverse portfolio that includes banking, non-banking financial institutions, market infrastructure, technology, real estate and hospitality, media, entertainment, and energy, has reached yet another milestone with the successful redemption of its Series 1 commercial paper valued at N4.2 billion.

The redemption demonstrates VFD Group’s commitment to maintaining a strong financial position, fostering investor confidence, and meeting its obligations on time.

With an unwavering focus on innovation and excellence, VFD Group has consistently demonstrated resilience in an ever-changing market landscape, positioning itself as a leading player in Nigeria’s investment sphere.

Mr. Nonso Okpala, the Group Managing Director/CEO of VFD Group, thanked investors, stakeholders, and the entire team for their unwavering support throughout the process.

He emphasized the importance of the investment community’s support for VFD’s business model and how they will continue to ensure the Group delivers value to all stakeholders.

He emphasized the significance of the successful redemption and its implications for the group’s strategic direction, saying, “This redemption is a significant achievement for VFD Group and marks another crucial step in our journey towards financial stability and growth.” Our diverse portfolio has enabled us to adapt and thrive in the face of volatile market conditions, and we remain committed to unlocking value for all of our stakeholders.”

VFD Group and Kairos Capital Limited, the lead issuing house, collaborated to ensure that the issuance and redemption processes ran smoothly.

The N20 Billion Programme of VFD Group has piqued the interest of investors and market participants. The successful redemption of the Series 1 commercial paper demonstrates the company’s commitment to meeting its financial obligations on time.