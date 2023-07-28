The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had earlier today (Friday) sent a list of his cabinet nominees to the Lagos State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.
This is coming barely 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu submitted a list of 28 ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.
According to a tweet post on his official Twitter account on Friday, July 28, 2023, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile, said the list contains 39 names with 30% women, while others are youths, technocrats and politicians.
Some old names dropped
Some members of the governor’s cabinet during his first term in office made the list, while a number of others did not.
Among former cabinet members who made the list are former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso; his Budget and Economic Planning counterpart, Mr Sam Egube; ex-Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi; ex-Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyooye; and his Education counterpart, Tokunbo Wahab.
Among former cabinet members dropped by Governor Sanwo-Olu are former Commissioner of Finance, Rabiu Olowo; former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN; and ex- Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Yetunde Arobieke.
However, some new faces like Lawal Pedro (SAN), Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya, Lekan Fatodu, and Idris Aregbe are part of the nominees.
Below is the full list of the cabinet member-nominees sent to the Lagos State House of Assembly for consideration and confirmation.
- Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo
2. Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun
3. Mr. Rotimi Ogunwuyi
4. Mr. Gbenga Oyeriinde
5. Mr. Lawal Pedo (SAN)
6. Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende
7. Hon. Ibrahim Layode
8. Dr. Dolapo Fasawe
9. Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka
10. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu
11. Abdulkabir Ogungbo
12. Engr. Abiola Olowu
13. Dr. Adekunle Olayinka
14. Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada
15. Engr. Aramide Adeyoye
16. Mr. Idris Aregbe
17. Mr. Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu
18. Mr. Tokunbo Wahab
19. Hon. Bola Olumegbon
20. Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya
21. Mr. Kayode Bolaji Roberts
22. Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai
23. Mr. Seun Osiyemi
24. Mrs. Barakat Bakare
25. Prof. Akin Abayomi
26. Mr. Gbenga Omotoso
27. Engr. Olalere Odusote
28. Dr. Rotimi Fashola
29. Mr. Mosopefolu George
30. Mr. Tunbosun Alake
31. Ms Ruth Abisola Olusanya
32. Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo
33. Mrs. Folashade Ambrose
34. Dr. Olumide Oluyinka
35. Mr. Yomi Oluyomi
36. Mr. Sam Egube
37. Dr. Jide Babatunde
38. Mr. Olalekan Fatodu
39. Mrs Solape Hammond
