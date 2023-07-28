The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had earlier today (Friday) sent a list of his cabinet nominees to the Lagos State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

This is coming barely 24 hours after President Bola Tinubu submitted a list of 28 ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

According to a tweet post on his official Twitter account on Friday, July 28, 2023, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile, said the list contains 39 names with 30% women, while others are youths, technocrats and politicians.

Some old names dropped

Some members of the governor’s cabinet during his first term in office made the list, while a number of others did not.

Among former cabinet members who made the list are former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso; his Budget and Economic Planning counterpart, Mr Sam Egube; ex-Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi; ex-Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyooye; and his Education counterpart, Tokunbo Wahab.

Among former cabinet members dropped by Governor Sanwo-Olu are former Commissioner of Finance, Rabiu Olowo; former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN; and ex- Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Yetunde Arobieke.

However, some new faces like Lawal Pedro (SAN), Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya, Lekan Fatodu, and Idris Aregbe are part of the nominees.

Below is the full list of the cabinet member-nominees sent to the Lagos State House of Assembly for consideration and confirmation.