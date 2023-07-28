The Nigerian film-making industry produced 541 movies compared with 280 in the first quarter of the year.

This was disclosed in a statement by Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, the Executive Director/CEO of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) on Friday in Abuja.

He revealed the NFVCB received and censored 541 movies produced by the Nigerian film industry in the second quarter of the year.

Alhaji Adedayo Thomas said that the figure was made available by the Department of Film Censorship and Classification of the board in its second quarter report for the year.

He also added the report is for onward submission to the relevant Federal Government agency as input for the compilation of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter (Q2, 2023), citing that 2Q numbers represent over 90 per cent upward slope.

The statement revealed that 287 of the films came in from the Abuja censorship centre of the board, representing the chunk of the movies produced during the period under review, and is followed by Lagos with 155 movies, adding:

“ Onitsha censorship centre is next with 82 films, Kano centre raked in 12 films, Port Harcourt three, while Abeokuta and Kaduna centres got one film each.

“The remarkable increase in output is an indication of the increased contribution of the film industry to economic growth in terms of direct and indirect jobs in the entire value chain in filmmaking.

“ This undoubtedly reiterates the fact that our film industry remains a key contributor to the national economy as the films being produced are a clear reflection of the direct and indirect jobs the sector is creating.

“Our cordial relationship with the recognized guilds/associations in the industry has also played an important role, and we urge them to ensure that their members submit their films for censorship and approval.

“NFVCB as a Federal Government agency is committed to providing an enabling environment for filmmakers,” Thomas said.

Q1 performance

Recall Nairametrics reported earlier this year that Alhaji Adedayo Thomas further revealed the film board received and censored 280 movies produced by the Nigerian film industry adding that its report would be submitted to the relevant Federal Government agencies as input for the compilation of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter.

He added that the 280 movies represent a decrease compared to the 340 produced in the fourth quarter of 2022 which represented an 18 percent decrease according to him.